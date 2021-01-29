A MEALS on wheels service which proved popular during last summer’s lockdown is being reintroduced from today.

The service is a partnership between West Mersea Town Council and Essex Outdoors, which is run by Essex County Council, and was established last April.

To ensure meals were available during the festive period, the service was supported by Mersea’s Blackwater Pearl café and the Mersea Island Lions Club, which saw 19 volunteers deliver dinners to almost 80 people on Christmas Day.

However, from today, all meals provided will be cooked and prepared at Essex Outdoors, as the activity centre’s site has the facilities to cater for up to 500 people.

Featuring classic dishes and family favourites, the meals cost £5 - which includes a hot lunch, dessert and an evening sandwich - and they are then collected and distributed by volunteer delivery drivers.

The meals are available to all of those in need and anyone who is interested in signing-up to the service should contact West Mersea Town Council.

Councillor Simon Walsh, Essex County Council’s Cabinet member for environment and climate change action, said: “We are delighted Essex Outdoors is to reintroduce the meals on wheels to Mersea.

“It is not only a vital service, but one which benefits many residents during what is a difficult time.

“Initiatives like this bring the community together, which is why we are so grateful to the Mersea Island Lions Club and the Blackwater Pearl café, who ensured the service was available to everyone during the Christmas and New Year period.”

Paul Button, Essex Outdoors operational manager, added: “The reason why this service is so popular is due to the dedication of our volunteers and the support we have received from community groups and businesses.

“People really enjoy the meals and are grateful to the chefs and delivery drivers.”

