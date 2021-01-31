This week plans for a new theme park just across the border from Essex moved a step closer.

Billed as one of the most ambitious construction projects in Europe ever and as UK's answer to Disneyland, the park will be three times larger than any other in the UK when complete.

This is everything you need to know about the plans.

What is being proposed?

The London Resort is set to cost a whopping £3.5 billion and will be built on 535 acres – the size of 135 Wembley stadiums - on land in Swanscombe, in Kent.

The park, which includes hotels, shops and restaurants, is expected to open to the public in 2024.

The London Resort will also be one of the UK's largest single site employers, and could contribute up to £50bn to the economy.

More than 3,500 hotel rooms will be created and two ferry terminals – one each side of the River Thames – will be built, along with back-of-house facilities, a visitor centre and a new road from the A2.

When could it open?

The London Resort will be the first European development of its kind to be built from scratch since the opening of Disneyland Paris in 1992.

If approved the twin theme parks will be built in the coming years with the first opening in 2024 and the second in 2029.

When complete, it will be three times larger than any other park in the UK.

The resort will comprise of six different lands, influenced by its partnerships with the BBC, ITV Studios and Paramount Pictures.

What will it look like?

Visitors can start their journey in The Studios, a gritty district with blockbuster action movie features.

Just to the north lies The Woods, an enchanted realm that puts a fresh spin on well-known bedtime stories and fairy tales.

Next to the Woods is The Kingdom, an immersive realm of swords, sorcery, dragons & legend based on legends from King Arthur's England.

Then there is The Isles, a land of giant creatures, mythical beasts and adventures on high-tech rides, and The Jungle, which features ancient ruins of a mysterious long-lost Mesoamerican civilisation to keep young explorers occupied.

The final land called The Starport is a 23rd century landing zone dedicated to futuristic experiences and science-fiction rides.

What happens next?

The London Resort’s £5bn proposals have met the standards required to be accepted for examination, according to the Planning Inspectorate which has looked over the 25,000-page application.

The application, and ultimately the decision, now passes to the Secretary of State.

The enquiry and validation process is expected to take between 12-18 months.

PY Gerbeau, CEO of London Resort Company Holdings, said: “It’s taken an enormous effort from everyone involved to get to where we are today.

“I want to thank the home team, our investor, our partners and people who supported us for their dedication and incredible commitment.

“We have always said our ambition is to build much more than just a theme park. It will be a beacon of world class entertainment and experiences within a world-leading sustainable environment.

"We still have a long way to go and we are very much looking forward to working with the Planning Inspectorate over the coming months.

"But, from where we were, less than eighteen months ago, today is a game changer and a very special day to celebrate.”