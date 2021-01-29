Now we have discovered that Debenhams is closing, I believe a great use of this space would be to house an indoor market.
I have only lived in Colchester since 2008, after spending a great deal of my working life in the north of England.
These indoor markets I have experienced over the years there are viewed as a hub of the community. There are indoor markets in neighbouring towns in Essex, so why not here?
Colchester leaders need to think innovatively.
There are many great things going on in Britain’s 1st City, but let’s make this a real destination location.
Terry Juffs
The Commons, Colchester
