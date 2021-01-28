SCHOOLS across the country will remain closed after the February half-term but could reopen from March 8, Boris Johnson has announced.
Speaking in Parliament yesterday, the Prime Minister told MPs getting pupils back in classrooms was the Government’s top priority.
But he said coronavirus case levels meant students would not return after half-term, but on March 8 at the earliest.
The date is based on progress in vaccinating the most vulnerable groups in society by mid-February and then giving the jab time to take effect.
Schools have been closed since national lockdown measures were introduced in January.
What do you think? Should schools return from March 8?
Vote in our poll here:
Read more:
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment