VILLAGERS could face delays due to a road closure in Layer-de-la-Haye.

A stretch of Abberton Road is closing, from a point near the junction with The Folly.

It will remain shut for four days from February 9 because of new connection works being carried out by Cadent.

An alternative route is available via Abberton Road, Bounstead Hill, Bounstead Road, Berechurch Hall Road, Layer Road, High Road and Malting Green Road.

* Expect delays in Maldon Road, Colchester.

The road is temporarily closing from its junction with Shrub End.

The closure is due to start on February 8 for 12 nights, from 8pm until 6am.

This is because of traffic signal renewal works being undertaken by Essex County Council.

An alternative route is available via Drury Road, Butt Road, Southway, London Road, Straight Road and Shrub End Road.

* Road closures are also on the way in Boxted Road, Great Horkesley, and Queens Head Road, Boxted.

Work is due to start there on February 10, for three days, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An alternative route is available via Straight Road, Horkesley Road, Ivy Lodge Road, The Causeway and Tile House Lane.

* Underground structure works are being undertaken by BT in Clacton.

It means part of Burrs Road is closing, from its junction with Sladburys Lane.

The closure is due to start on February 8.

An alternative route is available via Burrs Road, Sladburys Lane, Holland Road, Thorpe Road, Thorpe Road Roundabout, Stephenson Road West and Gorse Lane.

* Prepare for some disruption in the Mount Bures and Wakes Colne area.

Part of Fordham Road is closing, from the junction with Dowling Road to the junction with Crepping Hall Road.

The closure is due to start on February 12 for four days while carriageway patching works is undertaken by Essex County Council.

An alternative route is available via Fordham Road, Takeleys, Hall Road, Chappel Road, Bures Road, Lower Green, Spring Gardens Road, Boarded Barn Road and Jankes Green Road.

* Part of Fifth Avenue, in Frinton, is closing, from its junction with Upper Second Avenue to its junction with Upper Third Avenue.

This is because footway repair works are being undertaken.

The closure is scheduled to start on February 17 and last for three days and an alternative route is available via Upper Second Avenue, Ashlyns Road and Upper Third Avenue.

* Elsewhere in the Frinton area, expect delays in Frietuna Road, Kirby Cross.

The road is closing from its junction with Frinton Road to its junction with Elm Tree Avenue.

The closure is scheduled to commence on February 15, for three days, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An alternative route is available via Frinton Road and Elm Tree Avenue.

* Drivers should expect delays in Bromley Road, Ardleigh, from its junction with Spring Valley Lane.

The closure is due to start on January 31 for just one day while overhead cable works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

An alternative route is available via Parsons Heath, Fox Street, John De Bois Hill, Colchester Road, Station Road, Slough Lane, Frating Road and Ardleigh Road.

* For details of all public announcements, head here.