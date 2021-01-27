ARE you getting a helping hand from your pets while working at home?

That was the fun question we posed to our readers and, judging from your pictures, fluffy, furry friends are proving great companions.

This latest batch features photos from Andy Bugg, who lives in Colchester.

He got in touch to show us Sushi, clearly enjoying having some bonus time with her owner while he works from home.

Christine Maskell, of Chappel, also made contact to tell us about gorgeous Gus.

"He's the most wonderful company and makes me smile everyday when shielding in lockdown," she said.

Syria Aziz, meanwhile, tells us her pooches are best friends.

One, a chihuahua, is called Baileys, named after the drink because of his colours, and his best pal is Teddy.

At the end of a long day of work, there's nothing better than a well-earned kip.

That, judging from the picture on this page, is what Enzo is clearly enjoying at home in Wivenhoe.

Enzo belongs to Brenda Clow and the picture was sent in by son Warren.

Would you like to share your pet pictures with our readers?

If so, drop us a line by heading here.

