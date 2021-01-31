IT has been a difficult last 12 months for the hospitality industry and no businesses more so than pubs.

Coronavirus restrictions means they've faced months of closures and even when the Government's Tier system was in place many had to remain closed.

But we're certain our publicans will be able to bounce back once it is safe to do so - we'll all be in need a pint that's for sure.

Being a landlord is a dream job for many of us and whilst it is no doubt difficult, the rewards are great.

There's plenty of opportunities out there if you do fancy taking the plunge

Here are a selection of what's out there according to the findmypub.com website:

Hole in the Wall

The Hole in the Wall, Colchester

Address: Balkerne Lane, Colchester, Essex, CO3 3LA

Ingoing cost: £14,000

Rent: £23,500

Type: Tenancy / Lease

Accommodation: The private accommodation consists of two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, lounge and office.

Details: Located within a few hundred yards of the City Centre, just off the usual town drinking circuit, the pub sits on the ancient ruins of the Roman City walls which can still be seen.

Opposite is a large multi-storey car park and bridge which people use to shop in the town and walk to work. The theatre is opposite, and several cafes and restaurants are also close by.

The public house benefits from split level intimate trading areas. Two bars offer a large range of cask ales and chilled lagers. A separate catering kitchen provides the trader with an opportunity to develop further trade.

There are two separate patio areas which attract customers in the summer months, and when the weather is fine.

Red Lion

The Red Lion, Kirby

Address: The Street, Kirby-le-Soken, Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, CO13 0EF

Ingoing Cost: £21,750

Rent: £39,000

Type: Tenancy

Accommodation: The private accommodation comprises two bedrooms, an office which can be used as a bedroom, a bathroom, and a large lounge with kitchenette.

Details: The Red Lion is a 14th century, grade II listed pub.

The pub benefits from an abundance of local support and has a good base during the summer months, with trade coming from holidaymakers and tourists.

The pub isn’t short of space, character or a warm and welcoming atmosphere, which you would expect from this type of pub.

The landlords are looking to for experienced, food-led publicans to build on the well-established trade and add their own stamp on the pub business.

It has two bars which have space for up to 50 covers and a separate restaurant which can accommodate 36 covers and a large beer garden, decked patio and children's play area.

The Griffin

The Griffin, Danbury

Address: Main Road, Danbury, Chelmsford, Essex, CM3 4DH

Ingoing Cost: £43,725

Rent: £50,000

Type: Tenancy

Accommodation: The private accommodation is well decorated and maintained to a good standard and consists of one single and two double bedrooms, lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

Details: This beautiful pub sits in an ideal location with a modern inviting interior.

Internally you have one main bar in the middle of the pub with dining areas around it, there is a large function room on site,

The outside offers seating for customers and a large car park is situated on a busy main road.

The Swan

The Swan, Braintree

Address: Bank Street, Braintree, Essex, CM7 1UL

Ingoing cost: £12,000

Rent: £25,000

Type: Tenancy

Accommodation: Private accommodation consists of three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, large lounge and large office. There is also a separate private entrance to the private quarters. In reasonable condition but needs some decoration.

Details: Braintree itself is a market town with a population of 42,000 and the demographics especially in the local villages are good.

Two main market areas link throughout the town, which is run twice weekly, on a Wednesday and a Saturday.

The Swan has a large central bar with seating areas all around; there are separated areas behind the main bar which one houses a pool table but may be more suitable for guests eating.

There is a large patio garden and a trade catering kitchen which was refurbished little over two years ago and is compliant.

There is also council permission for two tables to the front of the pub which will help the pub promote daytime trade.

Horse & Groom

The Horse & Groom, Braintree

Address: Rayne Road, Braintree, Essex, CM7 2QA

Ingoing cost: £27,500

Rent: £30,500

Type: Tenancy

Accommodation: The private accommodation consists of two single and two double bedrooms, lounge, office and two bathrooms.

Details: The Horse & Groom is a historic, well-known pub in Braintree town centre.

The pub benefits from a great central location, which ensures footfall is high at all times of the day as it is just a stone's throw from the various shops, pubs and restaurant within the town centre.

The trading space consists of two bar areas, including forty food covers.

There are two bar serveries and a trade kitchen.

It has a lovely beer garden which captures the sun all day long, the food offering is classic pub grub and is famous for its real ale, beer festivals and music events, there is also a car park with parking for ten vehicles.

The Trafalgar

The Trafalgar, Harwich

Address: 616 Main Road, Harwich, Essex, CO12 4LW

Ingoing cost: £6,000

Rent: £16,500

Type: Tenancy

Accommodation: The private accommodation consists of three bedrooms, one reception rooms, one bathroom.

Details: The Dovercourt area of Harwich is on the way into town and is mainly residential with some light industrial and commercial businesses. The Trafalgar trades to the locals and residents with some support from local businesses and pub teams.

Internally the site has two bars, a small kitchen adjacent to the rear room that would need some work to be a trade kitchen but can cater for team food and serves the private quarters as well.

Externally the site has a large beer garden to the rear with a patio and a decked section as well as the garden area with the children’s play equipment. There has been some local investment in the exterior decoration and the garden, but some extra focus will be needed on the bar areas to help create the atmosphere required.

Chequers

The Chequers, Great Tey

Address: The Street, Great Tey, Essex, CO6 1JS

Ingoing cost: £11,000

Rent: £22,250

Type: Tenancy

Accommodation: The private accommodation consists of two double bedrooms, a lounge and bathroom for the publican's use.

Details: The Chequers is centrally located in the village, next to the Church.

Internally there are two bar trading areas as well as a forty cover restaurant/dining room.

The site boasts a fully equipped trade kitchen that confidently caters for the forty covers on offer at this site.

In the bar, there are pool and darts on offer, and in the lounge, there is space to enjoy a quieter drink by the open fire.

Externally the pub has patio seating to the front with capacity for a potential fifty customers.

The car park is located to the rear with capacity for 20 cars. Adjacent to the car park is a lovely sheltered beer garden where customers can enjoy a relaxing drink in the warmer weather.

Want to know more?

To view any of the adverts, visit www.findmypub.com and search Essex.

*Adverts were listed on website at time of going to press