Police believe two 15-year-olds missing from their homes in Sussex might be in Chelmsford.

Sussex Police are appealing for help to find Nyala James and Emily Batt, both 15, who were last seen a week ago on January 20.

They are both believed to be together and Essex Police say they could be in Chelmsford.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Nyala is described as 5’ 6”, of slim build, with straight black shoulder-length hair and three ear piercings in each ear.

"She was wearing a green cropped puffa jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and carrying a large black quilted bag.

"Emily is described as 5’ 6”, of slight build and with shoulder-length dark hair.

"She was last seen wearing a grey hooded to, grey and lilac jogging bottoms, black and red Nike Air trainers and carrying a mink coloured large tote-style bag.

"The pair have links to Peacehaven, Newhaven, Hastings and London."

If you have seen either Nyala or Emily please report it to police either online or call 101 quoting reference 1202 of 20/01.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Can you help our colleagues in Sussex Police find these missing people who are believed to be in Chelmsford.

"If so, please call 101 and quote incident 566 of 26 Jan. Thank you."

