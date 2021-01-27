A BLIND guinea pig and her sister who helps guide her are looking for their forever home.

Ami, a six-year-old black guinea pig, is given guidance by her grey sister, Yuki, because she is completely blind.

The pair were taken in by RSPCA Danaher Animal Home, in Ridgewell in the Braintree district, in early January after their owner could no longer care for them.

Yuki and Ami are inseparable sisters

The animal charity is now looking for a new home for the pair, who for obvious reasons must go together.

Supervisor Craig Horsler said: "Poor Ami also has a little head tilt caused by a previous ear problem.

“But her health problems don’t cause her any pain and certainly don’t slow her down, thanks to Yuki’s support.

“Ami is always the first to emerge when she hears the rustle of a bag of treats but waits for Yuki to seek them out so she can follow her lead. It’s adorable to watch.

“Yuki is more than happy to be her sister’s eyes and looks out for her every day.”

Ami has adjusted well to going blind

The guinea pigs have an online profile for prospective buyers to view and are being rehomed as a pair because they are so close.

Prospective new owners need to be able to keep the pair indoors only and with children over the age of eight.

Suki and Ami are looking for a new home

Craig added: “Ami has adapted really well and her blindness doesn’t hinder her at all.

“Both of the piggies are very confident and friendly, and enjoy spending time around people and being stroked.”

To find out more about the pair about the pair or if you are interested in providing a forever home for them, visit www.danaheranimalhome.org.uk.

