SCAMMERS are targeting residents with fake offers of the coronavirus vaccine.

Residents across the country have reported being targeted by email fraudsters over recent days.

The email, which purports to be from the NHS, tells the reader they have been selected to receive the coronavirus vaccine from the health service.

It asks them to click on a link inside the email.

However, this link is part of a phishing scam, a way of tricking residents into giving out personal information.

Some residents have been asked to make payment to secure their vaccine.

The NHS will never ask for payment for the vaccine.

Essex Trading Standards said: "Lots of reports overnight from people who have received this scam email.

"It purports to be from the NHS, inviting you for your vaccination.

"We can confirm it is a scam and the links take you to a website that asks for financial details to pay for the vaccine.

"Do not click on the link.

"If you get this email, please forward it to to the National Cyber Security Centre's Suspicious Email Reporting Service at report@phishing.gov.uk."

NHS England has teamed up with the police and security agencies to warn people against falling victim to scams involving the coronavirus vaccine.

Here is what they said:

"In the UK, coronavirus vaccines will only be available via the National Health Services of England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

"You can be contacted by the NHS, your employer, a GP surgery or pharmacy local to you, to receive your vaccine.

"Remember, the vaccine is free of charge. At no point will you be asked to pay.

"The NHS will never ask you for your bank account or card details.

"The NHS will never ask you for your PIN or banking password.

"The NHS will never arrive unannounced at your home to administer the vaccine.

"The NHS will never ask you to prove your identity by sending copies of personal documents such as your passport, driving licence, bills or pay slips."

If you receive a call you believe to be fraudulent you should hang up.

If you are suspicious about an email you have received, forward it to report@phishing.gov.uk.

Suspicious text messages should be forwarded to the number 7726 which is free of charge.

If you believe you are the victim of a fraud, please report this to Action Fraud as soon as possible by calling 0300 123 2040 or visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk

The NCSC is asking people to report suspect emails to its Suspicious Email Reporting Service simply by forwarding them to report@phishing.gov.uk.

All emails forwarded to the service are analysed and if they are found to link to malicious content, it will be taken down or blocked, helping prevent future victims of crime.