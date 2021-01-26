EMERGENCY railway works to stabilise a crumbling embankment are taking place on the main line through Essex.

Network Rail says the works, taking place on the Great Eastern Main Line at Ingatestone, are progressing well and are set to be completed tomorrow.

The embankment has become unstable causing a dip in the tracks on the line out of London Liverpool Street towards Norwich.

The line from Norwich into London is still open and is being closely monitored, however, a reduced service is running on the main line and branch line services to Clacton, Braintree, Southend, Colchester Town and Harwich are also affected.

Works are set to be complete on Wednesday

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’ve been working around the clock this weekend to carry out repairs.

"Work is progressing well and as long as there no issues we plan to reopen the line on Wednesday morning.

“I know that this has been very disruptive for passengers and for those living nearby and I’d like to thank everyone for their patience.

"I’d like to say a special thank you to those who have worked with us to enable access to the site to carry out these emergency repairs.”

The embankment is collapsing causing a rail line to dip

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia Managing Director, said: “We would like to thank customers for their patience while engineers work to repair the railway, and we are very sorry for the inconvenience caused.

“We are running a reduced timetable for all services which travel through Ingatestone. Customers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journey. We will keep our website updated with any changes to our services."

Passengers are advised to check Greater Anglia’s website or app for the latest travel information.

Passengers should also follow government advice and only travel for work if essential or for other legally permitted reasons.

Anyone who is affected by the delays can claim compensation at www.greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay.

