MORE than 70 per cent of over 80s in north Essex have now received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, it has been revealed.

NHS bosses have also confirmed almost all care home residents in north Essex have received their first Covid-19 jab.

Colchester's MP Will Quince said there had been a big push over the weekend to vaccinate those who hadn't had a jab.

He said: "The NHS in Suffolk and North East Essex has completed the first dose of the vaccine to residents in our care homes, where safe to do so and in line with national guidance.

"After a big push at the weekend I can confirm over 70 per cent of over 80s in our area have now received their first vaccination.

"I want to thank all those in the NHS, the armed forces and all the volunteers working to get the vaccine rolled-out as quickly as possible."

The Government set a deadline of January 25 for having all care homes residents receive their first jab.

A spokesman from the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group said: “The Oxford vaccine allows teams to vaccinate more easily in care homes.

“Thanks to the hard work of our staff and volunteers, just a few weeks after its arrival we’ve offered the first dose of the vaccine in all our care homes where it has been safe to do so.”

Public health guidance advises against vaccination where there is an emerging Covid outbreak.

The spokesman added: “For the small number of cases where residents or staff were not able to be vaccinated at the point in time the team attended, or due to safety restrictions, the team will return to vaccinate them at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Across Britain more than 6.8 million vaccines have been administered with more than 6.3 million people receive their first dose.

From Tuesday 33 mass vaccination centres are being created across Britain, including the first one in East Anglia.

This is at the Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich and will serve patients in Suffolk and north Essex.

Read more: