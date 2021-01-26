CARER Dawn Preston is having to work extra-hard at the moment because of the ongoing pandemic.
However, when she gets home at the end of a long shift, she has two very friendly faces to greet her.
Animal-lover Dawn has a beloved dog, Bonz, and cat, McKenzie.
She dropped us a line after seeing our call-out for people to send us pictures of their pets.
"I'm a carer but when I come home from my shifts they're always so pleased to see me," said Dawn, of Daniell Drive, Shrub End.
"I’m a real animal lover and my pets are great friends."
Until recently, Dawn had a third pet waiting for her at the end of each day.
She had a parrotlet, called Blue, but sadly he died just before Christmas.
"Blue was the boss in our house, followed by McKenzie and then Bonz," joked Dawn.
"When he died, I buried him in the woods by the trail where I walk every day.
"Every time I pass the spot, I say Blue's name and Bonz sits there as though she understands what's happened."
