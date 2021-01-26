CARER Dawn Preston is having to work extra-hard at the moment because of the ongoing pandemic.

However, when she gets home at the end of a long shift, she has two very friendly faces to greet her.

Animal-lover Dawn has a beloved dog, Bonz, and cat, McKenzie.

She dropped us a line after seeing our call-out for people to send us pictures of their pets.

"I'm a carer but when I come home from my shifts they're always so pleased to see me," said Dawn, of Daniell Drive, Shrub End.

"I’m a real animal lover and my pets are great friends."

Until recently, Dawn had a third pet waiting for her at the end of each day.

She had a parrotlet, called Blue, but sadly he died just before Christmas.

"Blue was the boss in our house, followed by McKenzie and then Bonz," joked Dawn.

"When he died, I buried him in the woods by the trail where I walk every day.

"Every time I pass the spot, I say Blue's name and Bonz sits there as though she understands what's happened."

Great friends - Dawn Preston and her dog, Bonz Boss of the house - parrotlet Blue Taking precautions - Dawn Preston's dog, Bonz Strike a pose - McKenzie bears a striking resemblance to the cat on this bag

