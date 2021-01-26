TODAY’S Nostalgia spread takes us back just one year to when Storm Ciara battered the north Essex coast.

It was on the second weekend in February when the country’s worst storm in years wreaked havoc on our transport and power systems, leaving a trail of destruction after hurricane-force winds of up to 80mph hit the county.

Stormy seas, high winds and torrential rain saw countless ferries, trains and flights cancelled and there were various issues here in Colchester and Tendring.

A wall blown over by Storm Ciara Picture Stacey Walsh

Mersea and Brightlingsea bore the brunt of the sea’s fury.

Dangerous high tides caused havoc and a flood warning was issued for the island.

Marshland and coastal paths were particularly affected, including the road onto Mersea, The Strood.

Three vehicles became stuck attempting to pass through deep water, triggering a rescue operation.

Washed away - a beach hut dislodged by Storm Ciara in February

Brightlingsea seafront was also under siege from high tides.

Dozens of beach huts were swept up in the water and later seen floating down roads near to enveloped cars.

The car park at Mistley Quay was covered in water, while in Jaywick, water reached flood defences close to the Martello Holiday Park.

However, it did not breach the sea wall.

A beach hut floats down the road in Brightlingsea. Picture: Ant Niles Beach huts float in Brightlingsea. Picture: Ant Niles Car caught in The Strood. Picture: Ben Sutton, Colchester Community Group Ant Niles took this picture of Storm Ciara in Brightlingsea Clacton storm ciara Essex Uni storm ciara Wall down great Tey storm ciara STorm Ciara STorm Ciara STorm Ciara Tree down in Colchester Storm Ciara 2020

