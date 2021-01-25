Sainsbury's, Co-op, Asda and Waitrose are recalling chilled and frozen seafood products because of possible contamination with salmonella.
The retailers have issued a recall notice with the Food Standards Agency for a number of seafood products due a risk they contain the potentially deadly bacteria.
Shoppers must not consume the products and are being told to return them to the point of purchase.
The Food Standards Agency said: "If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them.
"Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."
These are the products which might be contaminated:
Sainsbury’s Mussels (Chilled)
- Pack size -150g
- Best before - all dates
Sainsbury’s Cockles (Chilled)
- Pack size - 90g
- Best before - all dates
Co-op Cooked Mussels (Chilled)
- Pack size - 140g
- Best before - all dates
Asda Seafood Selection (Mussels, seafood bites and king prawns) (Chilled)
- Pack size - 240g
- Best before - 22, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 January 2021
Asda Cooked Mussels (Chilled)
- Pack size - 150g
- Best before - 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 January 2021
Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (Chilled)
- Pack size - 200g
- Best before - all dates
Sainsbury’s Cooked Cockles (Frozen)
- Pack size - 200g
- Best before - all dates
Sainsbury’s Cooked Mussels (Frozen)
- Pack size - 300g
- Best before - all dates
Sainsbury’s Seafood Selection (Frozen)
- Pack size - 300g
- Best before - all dates
Waitrose & Partners Essential Frozen Seafood Selection, (King prawns, mussels and squid rings) (Frozen)
- Pack size - 250g
- Best before - All dates up to and including end January 2022
Co-op Cooked Seafood Selection (Frozen)
- Pack size - 300g
- Best before - all dates
Waitrose & Partners Essential Cooked Seafood Selection, (Mussels, king prawns and squid) (Chilled)
- Pack size - 200g
- Best before - All use by dates from 20 December 2020 to 20 January 2021
For more information, click here.
