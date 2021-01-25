ONE of Britain's most famous high street retailers is set to disappear from the town centre for good.

Online retailer Boohoo has bought the Debenhams brand for £55 million, however, it is not set to take on its stores or its workforce.

The retailer will relaunch the department store as an online-only operation from next year.

Bosses have said the deal does not involve saving stores, which are set to close for good as part of a structured winding down of the business.

More than 10,000 jobs will be lost when the stores close.

Debenhams has several stores in Essex including in Colchester, Southend, Basildon and Chelmsford.

The chain has been a fixture of town centres across the country for more than 200-years.

It has become one of the most iconic brands in Britain since its creation.

But that brand will no longer be visible in the high street.

