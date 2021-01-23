Fast Covid testing centres have been set up across Essex to help get coronavirus infection rates down.

Councils across the county have been working together to set up sites in the last month where residents can find out if they have Covid in as little as 30 minutes.

The lateral flow tests are being offered to people who are not showing any symptoms of coronavirus.

Bosses hope it will help to identify residents who are spreading the virus without knowing.

This is where all the fast test sites are based in Essex:

Leisure World, Colchester

West Maldon Community Centre, Maldon

Long Meadows Community Centre, Harwich

Witham Town Football Club, Witham

Central Baptist Church, Chelmsford

Waterside Farm Leisure Centre in Somnes Avenue, Canvey

Megacentre in Brook Road, Rayleigh

Towngate Theatre in St Martins Square, Basildon

The Place Leisure Centre in Northlands Pavement, Pitsea

University Square, Southend

St Aidan's Church in The Fairway, Leigh

Shoebury Youth Centre in Delaware Road, Shoebury

The Nightingale Centre, Warley

Theydon Bois Village Hall

Civic Centre, Harlow

Tests are by appointment only and bookings can be made online.

You can only book a test if you are a resident in any of the areas listed above.

Dr Mike Gogarty, Essex’s Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, said: “Thousands of people have already been tested at the fast testing centres we have opened.

“Testing people who feel well will help to identify the hidden cases in the community – people who may be unwittingly infecting others. If you test positive following one of the new fast tests, you will be asked to self-isolate, and take a further test to confirm the initial result.

"If positive, you will also be required to disclose any close contacts to the local or national contact tracing service.

“It is absolutely vital that in addition to these efforts, everyone continues to adhere to the appropriate Covid-19 guidance.

"This includes working from home wherever possible and socially distancing, particularly in indoor settings that are permitted to remain open, such as essential shops and supermarkets.

"Behave as if those around you have Covid-19 and maintain a two-metre distance from anyone outside of your household or support bubble at all times.”