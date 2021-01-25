WE'RE heading back to the midway point of the last century for this slice of classroom nostalgia.

These pictures were sent in by Beverley Smith and show mum Patricia White, nee Newman.

One of them is a flashback to Mrs White's time at Clacton's Holland Road Primary School.

Now 82, she is in the back row, first on the left, and the picture was taken in 1950.

Friends together - this wonderful picture of youngsters at Holland Park Primary School, in Clacton, was taken in 1950, and features Patricia White, back row, left

The other picture was taken at a Woolworths Christmas party, in Clacton, in 1956.

Mrs White, who lives in Jubilee Close, Harwich, grew up at Pond House, in Sladburys Lane, Clacton.

She is in the middle of the back row, wearing the white jumper.

Do you recognise anyone in either of the pictures?

If so, drop us a line and share your memories.

We're always on the lookout for more of your old school pictures and love taking a trip down memory lane.

If you have photos to share with our readers, email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk

