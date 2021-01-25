A FORMER police officer who helped investigate the horrific killing of a young woman is set to star in a documentary about the notorious killer he believes was responsible.

Michael Saunders, 71, from Colchester, was working for Harwich police at the time of Alison Morris’ brutal murder in 1979.

The trainee teacher, aged 25, was stabbed multiple times in Ramsey as she walked down a footpath to the River Stour, 250 yards from her home in Wrabness Road.

Mr Saunders, who at the time was relatively new to the police force, helped the CID with the murder probe but Alison’s killer was never found.

Since her death, the retired officer has remain convinced serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, who killed at least 13 women between 1975 and 1980, was involved.

Mr Saunders even applied to the Home Office in 1986 asking to interview Sutcliffe about Alison’s death but his request was never granted.

He is now set to feature in a ITV documentary about the killer – dubbed the Yorkshire Ripper – who died last November.

Mr Saunders said: “It came about from the Gazette story we did previously. The producers had seen it and asked if I would be interested in doing the documentary.

“I said to them that I only really knew about Alison’s case, but they said that is what they wanted to speak with me about.

“They came down and interviewed me in the Bell Vue Club and I gave them my reasons why I think it was Peter Sutcliffe who killed her.”

Mr Saunders, who worked as a police officer for seven years, was medically discharged from the force after sustaining a fractured skull while on duty.

He had hoped to continue investigating Alison’s death and its potential connection with the Yorkshire Ripper but that became more of a struggle without the resources.

Following his death, Mr Saunders now fears the police have missed the opportunity to convict the man he believes is responsible for killing Alison.

“Initially I thought him dying was the best thing that could have happened to him, but I am angry because we never got a chance to get him for Alison’s murder,” he added.

“Ramsey isn’t the place you think a killer would be lurking around in the woods looking to kill, it is the sort of place I would let my children walk around alone.

“But he was known to frequent Essex and had been to Parkeston Quay, and there was witness who said she had spoken with a man who looked like him in Thorpe.

“It was a vicious and violent murder and I have kept asking questions over the years, but I am still looking for the answers. I still believe it was Peter Sutcliffe.”