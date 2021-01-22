PARTS of the A12 are set to close overnight for five weeks for resurfacing and bridge maintenance works as part of a five month programme of improvements for the road.

The first stage of works has been split into two phases, the first of which is underway already and leaves drivers facing a nine mile diversion through some of Colchester’s busiest roads.

It will see the A12 westbound closed between junctions 27 for Spring Lane in Colchester and junction 26 for Eight Ash Green.

The road will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am every day of the week for a total of five weeks.

Westbound traffic will be diverted off at junction 28, for Colchester United’s stadium, before heading back on themselves and into Colchester via Ipswich Road and Cowdray Avenue.

The diversion route then travels down Cymbeline Way and through London Road in Stanway and Copford before rejoining the A12 at junction 25 for Marks Tey.

The diversion route is about nine miles long.

Phase one of the works is set to take five weeks and finish on Friday, February 19.

The second phase is also already underway and will see the A120 northbound sliproad entry to the A12 at junction 29 closed for four weeks for bridge works.

Northbound traffic will be diverted southbound towards the A12 at junction 28, turning around to continue northbound on the A12.

Works on the bridge are set to continue until June, with future closure dates set to be confirmed at a later date.

Alan Beasley, who lives in Copford, said residents were concerned about the volume of traffic already being directed through the village.

He said: “The diverted traffic is causing major disturbance to residents during the night.

“Of particular concern are the HGVs. These vehicles, travelling at excessive speed along the uneven road surfaces are causing not only noise, but also vibration, to be heard and felt.

“This is particularly true through Stanway and Copford, where the majority of properties are aged and close to the road.

“Residents in Copford are already reporting they are unable to sleep due to the noise and vibration, and are worried what structural damage is being done to their aged properties that have shallow foundations.

“There is also the issue of air pollution caused by the additional traffic now using the diversion route.”

Residents are set to be updated with dates of further future closures by Highways England over the coming weeks.

For more information, visit highwaysengland.co.uk/our-work/east/east-maintenance-schemes.