TRAINS will be severely disrupted this weekend due to emergency repair works needed to repair a crumbling embankment.

Network Rail is undertaking emergency repairs at Ingatestone this weekend on the Great Eastern Mainline.

One of the lines is damaged and the embankment has become unstable, causing a dip in the tracks on the line out of London towards Colchester.

The line from Norwich into London is still open and is being closely monitored but a reduced service is running and trains to Clacton, Braintree, Southend, Colchester Town and Harwich are also affected.

Remedial works are ongoing and are expected to finish early next week.

Passengers are advised to check Greater Anglia’s website or app for the latest travel information.

Train users should also follow government advice and only travel for work if essential or for other legally permitted reasons.

Engineering works were already scheduled to take place on the line this weekend with a rail replacement bus service arranged between Witham and Newbury Park tube station.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “Our teams have been on site since last night and we will be working 24/7 to reopen the line as soon as it is safe to do so.

"I am sorry for the disruption this will cause to passengers.

"While we’ll try and keep noise to a minimum, some this work to rectify the embankment will be noisy. I am sorry if this disturbs those living close by.”

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia's managing director, added: “We are running a reduced timetable for all services which travel through Ingatestone.

"Customers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journey. We will keep our website updated with any changes to our services.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Anyone who is affected by the delays can claim compensation at www.greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay.

Here is how the trains will be affected:

Clacton services:

Will depart Liverpool Street on the hour and Clacton On Sea at 5 minutes past the hour. Calling at Stratford, Shenfield, Ingatestone, Chelmsford, Hatfield Peverel, Witham, Kelvedon, Marks Tey, Colchester, Wivenhoe, Thorpe Le Soken, Clacton On Sea. And the reverse order for the opposite direction.

Norwich services:

Will depart Liverpool Street at half past the hour and Norwich on the hour. Calling at Stratford, Shenfield, Ingatestone, Chelmsford, Hatfield Peverel, Witham, Kelvedon, Marks Tey, Colchester, Manningtree, Ipswich, Stowmarket, Diss, Norwich. And the reverse order for the opposite direction.

Braintree services:

A train shuttle service will be operating between Witham and Braintree

Colchester Town services:

Will be served by Colchester to Walton On The Naze trains only, operating a Saturday service. First Essex local buses will pass Greater Anglia tickets between Colchester and Colchester Town on routes 61, 62, 62B, 65, 66

Manningtree to Harwich Town:

Will be operating on a Saturday service. Departing Manningtree on the hour, and departing Harwich 28 past the hour.