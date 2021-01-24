THE Gazette has opened this online book of condolence to collect tributes to victims of coronavirus.

Anyone who would like to pay tribute or offer their condolences is invited to leave a message here.

With the country still battling the horrors of the pandemic, it seems an important time to reflect on the grief and devastation experienced by so many.

The heartbreaking reality of the situation has been felt in every corner of north Essex, with many lives taken far too soon by Covid-19.

We want to ensure they are not forgotten.

If you have lost someone special and would like to contribute, send us some details.

Tell us the person’s name, age and where they were from, as well as some words you would like to be included.

Please provide a photograph, too.