TOWIE star and Essex businessman, Mick Norcross, has been found dead.

The businessman, 57, who was also behind the redevelopment of the Grand pub in Leigh, was pronounced dead by emergency services on Thursday evening.

Earlier this morning, Mick, tweeted: At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could. And that is good enough."

Mick, the father of Kirk Norcross was best-known as the owner of the celebrity nightspot the Sugar Hut in Brentwood.

Tributes tonight poured from stars including Basildon-based stage star and actor, Denise Van Outen, following his death

In a tweet tonight, Towie's Mario Falcone said he was "shocked and heartbroken".

Chef and businessman Mark Baumann said: "Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mick Norcross."

Mick joined the cast of Towie in the early series, appearing with son and Mario as well as and other Essex stars Mark Wright and Lucy Mecklenburgh.

The Sugar Hut nightclub in Brentwood - which he owned - was featured in the ITV3 and quickly became synonymous with Towie stars.

Entrepreneur - Mick Norcross outside the Grand pub in Leigh which he was developing

He was found dead at his home today. Essex Police say they are not treated his death as suspicious.

Essex Police said in a statement: "We were called to an address in Brentwood Road, Bulphan shortly before 3.15pm on Thursday 21 January.

"Sadly, a man inside was pronounced dead. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Shocked and heartbroken 💔 — Mario Falcone (@Mario_Falcone) January 21, 2021

So sad to hear about mick from TOWIE! Thinking of Kirk and the family! 😥 — Jamal Greaves (@Official_Jamal) January 21, 2021

Sugar Hut - Mich was the boss of the famous Essex nighclub

Sad to hear the passing of @micky_norcross. Met him a few years back at an event.



I distinctly remember a young TOWIE fan desperately reaching over a barrier to shake his hand - he jumped it and gave the person a big hug (and her entire family).



Sleep well Mick Norcross — Ollie Winiberg (@olliewb) January 21, 2021

Mick Norcross was the man behind the legendary Sugar Hut nightclub in Brentwood.

The club was sold in 2019 to Studio 338.

At the time, Mick told the Echo said: “I wish the company every success in the future and in their work to carry on the brand.”

He was a prominent businessman in Essex and bought up the Grand pub in Leigh, announcing a series of development plans for the landmark.