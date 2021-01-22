Armchair critic Desmond McCarron (Gazette Letters, January 4, “Changes are needed to avoid gridlock”) had a pop at Sir Bob Russell, asking “what, if any, changes Sir Bob managed to help engineer on the parlous state of Colchester transport during his long stint in public office”.

The straight answer is, more than any current politician.

I was a parliamentary researcher to Sir Bob.

It was thanks to him raising, during Transport Questions in the House of Commons in January 2004, that Junction 28 from the A12 Colchester Northern By-pass was constructed. This allowed the Community Stadium to be built, something else Sir Bob was involved in.

Later the link road through to Mill Road was built, providing a direct route from the A12 to North Station, and also the Park and Ride site.

When he was leader of Colchester Council, Bob broke into a family holiday in Dorset to return to a meeting of the council to steer through (against opposition) the line of the Eastern Approach Road from Clinghoe Hill to Hythe Hill.

In those days Colchester Council was responsible for Highways, not Essex County Council as is the case now. He had previously been involved in deliberations for the building of Westway and Station Way.

It was his suggestion that a pedestrian subway be provided as part of the causeway over the River Colne to enable the riverside walk to be continued upstream.

Contrary to the perception of some that Sir Bob is anti-cycling, he played a leading role in the construction of the longest length of cycleway in the borough.

This stretches several miles from Wivenhoe railway station, along the bank of the River Colne, to Middle Mill (Castle Park) via The Hythe.

This was a scheme taken forward by him and former Wivenhoe Town Mayor, the late Maurice Britton.

Road safety has always been important to Sir Bob.

During his time as a councillor for New Town Ward, with his Ward colleagues (Jenny Stevens and the late Shirley Haylock) they were responsible for the first 20mph speed limit in the whole of Essex and also the first traffic calming scheme in Colchester, both in the New Town Road and Winnock Road area.

Sir Bob is no longer involved in making decisions, but I am sure fair-minded people think it is to his credit that he continues to show an interest.

Gary Scott

Laxton Road, Alresford

