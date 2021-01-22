TODAY’S nostalgia spread features a real slice of history.

These pubs, unfortunately long gone, were all popular watering holes in Harwich.

One of them, the Foresters Arms, now in residential use, was in Church Street.

A plaque on the side of the building says it is thought to be the oldest house in Harwich, dating back to 1450.

It was an ale house from 1800 to 1941 - known locally as the Old Drum and Monkey - but seriously damaged by incendiaries during the Second World War.

The building was restored in 1953 by Winifred Cooper MBE, the president of the Harwich Society, and it remained her home for nearly 50 years.

These pictures have been reproduced with permission of the Lost Pubs Project.

For more information, head to www.closedpubs.co.uk.

Rich history - The Dukes Head was in Church Street and closed in June 1971. It is now in residential use. The publican back in 1895 is listed as Diana Burroughes Picture: DARKSTAR Former favourite - The Billy was in West Street and closed its doors in 2010. Originally opened as The William IV, it was renamed The Duke of Edinburgh in 1892 before being renamed The Billy Picture: ROGER FORD Story to tell - The Foresters Arms, in Church Street, is now in residential use and thought to be the oldest house in Harwich (c.1450). It was a pub from 1800 to 1941, known locally as The Old Drum & Monkey. Unfortunately, it was seriously damaged by ince Permanent reminder - The Foresters Arms was in Church Street. Now in residential use, this plaque is on the side of the building. The pub closed in July 1942 Great night out - The Half Moon was in St Austins Lane but closed in 1973. It is now in residential use. Picture: DARKSTAR No longer afloat - The Lifeboat was in Kings Head Street. It closed in 1957 and was originally known as The Red, White & Blue Inn Picture: Source: STEVE DELVES Great name - The Packet Inn, now in residential use, was in West Street. The publican in 1895 is listed as David Rudler but the pub closed in January 1954. Previously known as The Smack and The Eagle Pacquet Boat, the pub reverted to being a house in 2004 Flying high - The Spread Eagle was in West Street and closed in July 1971. It is now in residential use. Between 1684 and 1860 it was known as The Star. The publican in 1895 was Louis Tovell Top tipple - The Three Cups was in Church Street and is now in residential use. After opening for business in the 16th Century, the building had many improvements including a Georgian facade and an archway at the rear. The structure was remodelled in 1949 Mine's a pint - The Wellington Inn was in Kings Quay Street and is now in residential use. The publican in 1895 was Henry Honey. This pub closed in 1999 Picture: DARKSTAR

