HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

KENNETH EDWARD 'JACK' THURSFIELD: Thursfield Kenneth Edward 'Jack' Suddenly and sadly passed away on 29th December 2020 aged 87 at Colchester General Hospital. Much loved Husband of Gerda and dearly loved Father to Michael and the late Peter. Will be sadly missed by all. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK or The British Heart Foundation via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT. Tel: 01206 760049.

KEITH HENRY NEWTON: Newton Keith Henry age 91 Passed away peacefully on 26th December 2020. Loving father, grandfather and companion. He will be greatly missed by all his family, friends, neighbours and the wider church family at St Leonard's Church, Lexden. Funeral service will take place at St Leonard's Church. Restricted numbers apply and attendance will be by personal invitation of the family. The service will be followed by a private cremation at Colchester Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations welcome to St Helena Hospice at www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT; Tel 01206 760049.

NORA MARY MCENEANY: McEneany Nora Mary On 10th January 2021 peacefully at home, aged 86 years. Beloved Wife of Brendan. A much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Funeral Mass at Colchester followed by interment in Ardleigh. Due to the current situation it will be family only at the service. Family flowers may be sent c/o R Gwinnell & Sons, 112 Ipswich Road, Colchester, Essex CO4 0AA.

ROSEMARY JUNE WEBB: Webb Rosemary June Passed away peacefully on Thursday 7th January 2021 aged 87. Devoted Wife to the late Michael. Loving Mother to Ian and Nick and a treasured Grandma. Private funeral service. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Helena Hospice, may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House. 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.

MARGOT (MARGARET) BARRON: Barron Margot (Margaret) Formerly of Craven Drive, Highwoods. Passed away peacefully on Friday 8th January 2021, aged 93. Devoted Wife to the late Jack. Will be sadly missed by Chris, David and family. Private funeral service. No flowers by request, donations if desired for The Salvation Army, may be sent to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT. Tel 01206 760049.

RODNEY HEWES: Hewes Rodney A much loved dad, brother, uncle and friend to many. Sadly passed away on 27th December 2020. A private funeral will take place at Colchester Crematorium on 27th January. Flowers welcome or donations if desired to www.pancreaticcanceraction.org may be sent via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.

MARY WINIFRED MORRIS: Morris Mary Winifred Passed away peacefully on 1st January 2021, aged 88 years. Beloved Wife of Peter, much loved Mum, Nanna, Great Nanna & Auntie. Regrettably Private Service by Invitation only due to current restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Helena Hospice via https://marymorris.muchloved.co.uk

JOAN MAY FRENCH: French Joan May Sadly passed away peacefully on 24th December 2020 aged 101 years. A loving Wife of the late Verdun French, dearly loved and amazing Mum to Gill, Michael and Chris, Mother-in-Law to Brian, Valerie and Hilary. A wonderful Nanna to 8 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. A private cremation will take place at Weeley Crematorium on Wednesday January 27th 2021. Family flowers only, kind donations in Joan's memory to The Friends of All Saints' Church may be given via Hunnaballs Funeral Directors, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT.

ANTONIETTA ROSA FOLEY: Foley Antonietta Rosa Passed away peacefully, 21st December 2020, aged 84 years. Devoted Wife to the late Derrick. A much loved Mum to Paul, Maria and Anna. Mother-in-Law to Tony, Jayne and Liz. Nanna to Louis, Aaron, Elliot, Lucia, Luke and Gabriella. Great Grandma to Willow, Oliver and Sullivan. Private funeral service at St James the Less, Priory Street on Friday 22 January at 12:30, followed by burial at Colchester Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired to St Helena Hospice may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel 01206 760049.

JEAN DAPHNE DIXIE: Dixie Jean Daphne Died peacefully in her sleep on January 1, 2021. Sadly missed by her son Mark and sister Heather and all who knew her. Funeral service, 10.00am at St. John the Baptist Church, Mount Bures, Essex on Tuesday 26 January 2021. Donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimers Society (alzheimer.org.uk).

PAULINE ELIZABETH HORRELL: Horrell Pauline Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on 11th January 2021 at home aged 81 years. Dearly beloved Mum and Granny. Due to current restrictions there will be a private family funeral. No flowers please, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society.

NANCY WOODING: Nancy Wooding Passed away on 9th December. The funeral will be on 22nd January at Seven Hills, Ipswich. Attendance by invitation only but the service will be broadcast. Details - www.gwinnell.co.uk/tributes who will also handle donations to either Big C or St. Elizabeth Hospice.

DELIA CHRISTINE SCHAFLE: Schafle Delia Christine Passed away peacefully on 26th December 2020 aged 80 years. Loving Partner of the late Ivan Newton. Delia will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. A private family service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on Monday 1st February at 11am. Any enquiries, please contact East of England Co-operative Funeral Service, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester CO1 2DB.

JUNE EMILY PAYNE: Payne June Emily Peacefully passed away on the 2nd January 2021 aged 87. Dear Mum of Kevin and Karen and a very much loved Nan and Nan Nan. Funeral Service will be held on Friday 5th February at Wimpole Chapel at 11:00am followed by Burial at Colchester Cemetery at 11:45am Family flowers only. Donations to St Helena Hospice please.

JOHN CAUSER: Causer John Passed away peacefully at St Helena Hospice on 29th December 2020. A much loved Husband, Father, Father-in-Law and Grandfather, who will be sadly missed. Funeral to be held on Friday 22nd January. The family has requested that donations in lieu of flowers go to St Helena Hospice. Any enquiries to Colchester FuneralCare on 01206 867430.

NICHOLAS ENNION: Nicholas Ennion Beloved Husband and Father, passed away from advanced bowel cancer on the 6th January in Colchester Hospital. A private funeral will take place at Colchester Crematorium on 2nd February. Attendance by invitation only but the service will be broadcast online. Flowers welcome or donations if desired to bowelcanceruk.org.uk may be sent via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.

RUPADAI 'RUPA' MONTAGUE-WHITE: Rupadai "Rupa" Montague-White Rupa Montague-White passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 9th January 2021, following a long illness, borne with great courage. Aged 70 years. Loving Wife to the late Ben White. Much loved "Mummy" to Alex and Deborah, Grandma, Mother-in-law, Sister and friend. She will be forever loved, forever missed. Due to present restrictions, there will be a private family funeral service on Wednesday 3rd February, at St Michael's Church, Mile End, at 12pm. Family flowers only please, but donations would be welcomed in memory of Rupa, to Cancer Research UK. Please see Rupa's tribute page to donate online: rupa.muchloved.com or cheques can be made payable to Cancer Research UK and sent via Coop Colchester Funeralcare, 12a St Johns Road, Colchester, CO4 0JW.

PATRICIA 'DOREEN' GOSWELL: Goswell Patricia "Doreen" Passed away on 6th January 2021 aged 83 years. Much loved Mum to David, Susan and Karen. Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 9th February 2021, at Chelmsford Crematorium at 2.30pm. Flowers are welcome, but donations are preferred to The British Heart Foundation c/o East of England Co op Funeral Services, 1-3 Chapel Road, Tiptree, CO5 0RA or via the following link patriciagoswell.muchloved.com

MARGARET ANN LINDSEY (NÉE JOINER): Lindsey (née Joiner) Margaret Ann Beloved Wife of Keith, treasured Mother (Mummy) of Helen and Claire, adored Grandma of Kate, Liz and Charlie and much-loved Mother-in-Law (Ma) to Richard. Passed away on 14 January 2021, aged 84 years. She will be greatly missed by all her family, friends and neighbours in Frinton and Colchester, and the church family of St Mary's Parish Church, Frinton-on-Sea. A private funeral service, due to current government restrictions, will take place on Friday 19th February at St Mary the Virgin Church (The Old Church), Frinton-on-Sea, before committal at Weeley Crematorium. It is earnestly hoped that a Thanksgiving Service in celebration of Margaret's life will be held at St Mary's Parish Church, Frinton-on-Sea, later this year. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be made to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity or to Kidney Research UK c/o PG Oxley Ltd, 122 Connaught Avenue, Frinton-on-Sea, Essex CO13 9AA Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate

GERALD (GERRY) ERIC GARDINER: Gardiner Gerald (Gerry) Eric Formerly of Kate Daniels House, Weeley. Died peacefully on December 24th 2020 aged 91 years. Much loved Father, Grandfather and friend to many. He will be so sadly missed. A Memorial Service to be arranged. Donations if desired to The Royal British Legion, RNLI or The British Red Cross c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 112 Connaught Avenue, Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, CO14 9AA Tel. 01255 675549.

JOYCE BEATRICE EAGLE (NÉE CARTER): Eagle Joyce Beatrice (née Carter) Former Cook at St Mary's School, Lexden (1980's) Passed away peacefully from Covid at Colchester General Hospital on 15th January, aged 86 years. Dearly loved mum and very much loved nan. Reunited with her husband Ron and daughter Penny and all her brothers and sisters. A private family funeral service will be held on 10th February 12:30pm at Colchester Crematorium. A webcast will be available. Flowers welcome (bouquets only, no wreaths) or donations, if desired to St Helena Hospice, online via East of England Co-op tribute page muchloved.com