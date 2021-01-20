Police are appealing for information to find a man after he failed to appear at court.
Benjamin Senior, 21, has links to Colchester, Halstead, Earls Colne and Suffolk.
A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information to find Benjamin Senior who is wanted after failing to appear at court.
"Senior is white and 5ft 11ins tall. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.
"The 21-year-old was last known to have slight facial hair on this chin but may now have a beard.
"He has links to Colchester, Halstead, Earls Colne and Suffolk."
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
You can also visit https://www.essex.police.uk and use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
