A STRETCH of the A12 will stay closed overnight while resurfacing and repair work continues between the Severalls interchange and Marks Tey.

The work also involves the renewal of road markings and studs, a vehicle safety barrier replacement and a bridge joint replacement.

The southbound stretch affected is from junction 28, at Severalls, in Colchester, to junction 25, at Marks Tey.

The works are now underway and will continue overnight, from 8pm to 6am.

Phase one, for work being carried out between Junction 27 and Junction 26, is expected to last for approximately 12 weeks.

Phase two, for work at Junction 27, should last for approximately six weeks and, during this time, will lead to full weekend closures, from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.

While the work is going on there will be a 24-hour daily, temporary speed limit of 50mph.

During the closure between Junction 28 and Junction 25, traffic will be diverted to exit the A12 at the Junction 29 Crown Interchange, then via the A1232, A133,1124 and B1408.

* Residents have been warned to expect months of disruption while roadworks take place in Wivenhoe.

Work will be carried out on an 800-metre section of Rectory Road, starting from its junction with Littlefield working its way up to the junction of The Cross.

New drainage and gullies will be installed along this section to resolve the standing water issues.

A spokesman said: “The majority of the improvements will be carried out during the daytime from Monday to Friday.

“A road closure on Rectory Road will be required for the full duration of the works.

“However, to minimise disruption to residents the works will be carried out in phases to limit the amount of properties affected by the restrictions at any one time.”

* Colchester Council, acting on behalf of the North Essex Parking Partnership, is planning to replace the goods vehicles loading bay on the south side of Colchester High Street.

The changes will be replaced with a “disabled badge holders only Monday - Saturday 8am to 6pm sign”.

Users will be able to stay for a maximum of three hours and it will replace the disabled badge holders parking spot on the south side of High Street, outside St Nicholas House.

This area will now be designated for loading, from 8am to 6pm.

* Essex County Council plans to temporarily close part of Stoneham Street, in Coggeshall.

It will be shut from its junction with Robinsbridge Road for a distance of approximately 55m and the closure is due to start on February 11.

This is while underground structure works are undertaken by BT.

An alternative route is available via Stoneham Street, Church Street, Vane Lane, Queen Street, Jaggards Road, Tilkey Road and vice-versa.

* Walkers will soon have to stop using a footpath in Lawford.

Footpath number 12, which connects Long Road and Dead Lane, will soon be out of bounds to enable development as previously permitted by Tendring Council.

* For details of all public announcements, head here.