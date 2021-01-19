THE UK has recorded a record 1,610 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, the highest total since the pandemic began.
The Government said another 1,610 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 91,470.
Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 108,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.
The Government also said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 33,355 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.
It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 3,466,849.
Public Health England says a total of 4,266,577 people in the UK have received the first dose of a vaccine, a rise of 204,076 on Monday’s figures.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment