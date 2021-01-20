I wish to say how impressed my wife and I were when we attended the Fryatt Memorial Hospital, Dovercourt.
We were greeted with smiles and directed and marshalled to the vaccination area.
Including a 15-minute wait to see that we were OK, the whole process was done within the half hour.
Glad to say we did not have to queue outside in the cold weather.
Well done our NHS doctors and nurses and TCVS who helped with the marshalling.
An excellent choice of venue for us, within three miles of our home.
Rev Colin Knight and Mrs Brenda Knight
via email
READ MORE:
Letter: Supermarket should show more consideration for customers' safety
Letter: "It’s good that supermarket staff are stopping people bulk buying"
LOVE LOCAL: Help us champion the shops, pubs and businesses of north Essex