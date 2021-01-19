GAZETTE readers are being asked to jump in a puddle and help raise £1m for Cancer Research UK.

TV adventurer Ben Fogle, impressionist Jon Culshaw, triple world motorsport champion Andy Priaulx, former England batsman Rob Key and Dame Mary Perkins, co-founder of Specsavers, are among those whipping on their wellies to make a splash in support of the Jumping in Puddles for Cancer initiative.

They are inviting children, mums, dads, grandmas, grandads and everyone else to join them - and we'd love to pictures from here in north Essex.

Jumping in Puddles for Cancer aims to turn rainy days into hopeful ones, by getting people to paddle in a puddle and donate to Cancer Research UK.

The campaign is founded by magazine editor and charity fundraiser Susie Campanella.

Susie’s friend, ITV News reporter Gary Burgess, received a devastating incurable cancer diagnosis late last year.

Susie sent him a pair of wellies and a poster of someone jumping in a puddle to encourage him to have a little fun.

Gary loved the idea and it was decided to turn it into a fundraiser to help future cancer patients.

Susie launched Jumping in Puddles for Cancer in Guernsey, where she lives, and hopes the fun idea will ripple out around the UK.

To donate, head to cruk.org/jumping-puddles

Make sure you send us a picture to show your support, giving us full names of the people in the pictures.

It would also be helpful to know where you live and if you have a special, personal reason for supporting the cause.