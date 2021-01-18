A RANGE of dog food products have been recalled due to concerns it contains too much vitamin D to be safe for pooches.

Mars Petcare UK is recalling some of its dry foods due to concerns over how much vitamin D they contain.

High levels of vitamin D fed to a pet over a short period of time should not cause serious concern, however, over a longer period of time can lead to serious health issues.

Depending on the level and length of exposure, dogs may exhibit symptoms such as lethargy, stiffness, vomiting, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and weight loss.

When consumed at very high levels it can even lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.

Here is the full list of products recalled:

CHAPPIE Complete Chicken & Wholegrain Dry Dog Food - 3kg - code 045F9MIN05 - best before 11 May 2022

PEDIGREE Mixer Adult Dry Dog Original - 3kg - codes 046E9MIN05, 046F9MIN05 and 048A9MIN05 - best before - 12 February 2022, 20 February 2022 or 22 February 2022

PEDIGREE Mixer Adult Dry Dog Food Original - 10kg - codes 046E9MIN08 and 047C9MIN08 - best before 12 February 2022 and 17 February 2022

PEDIGREE Adult Complete Dry Dog Food with Chicken & Vegetables - 12kg - codes 046C9MIN08, 046D9MIN08 and 046E9MIN08 - best before 10 February 2022, 11 February 2022 and 12 February 2022

PEDIGREE Adult Complete Dry Dog Food with Chicken & Vegetables - 2.6kg - codes 045F9MIN05 and 047A9MIN05 - best before 06 February 2022 and 15 February 2022

The Food Standards Agency said: "Mars Petcare UK is recalling the above products.

"Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

"These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought any of the products.

"The company will also be contacting customers who have bought the affected products wherever possible."

If you have bought any of the dog food products you should stop feeding them to your pet and contact Mrs Petcare Customer Services on 0800 013 3131 or at uk.pedigree.com/about-us/contact.

If you have concerns that your pet may be showing symptoms of illness after eating one of the affected products, contact a vet.

Find out more here.