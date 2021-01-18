A murder investigation has been launched and a man has been arrested after the death of a woman in Colchester.
Detectives are treating the death of a woman, aged in her 20s, as murder after she was found unresponsive inside a home in Laing Road, Greenstead.
Police were first called out to the address at around 5.35am on Sunday.
A 21-year-old man, from Colchester, has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "We believe that the parties involved were known to each other.
"At this time we are not looking for anyone else."
Anyone with information should call the Major Crime Team on 101 and quote incident number 193 of 17 January.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Read more:
Comments are closed on this article.