Police fined a woman who flouted coronavirus rules by driving from Colchester to Norwich to deliver a birthday present.

Norfolk police issued the fine as part of a crackdown which saw 31 fines and 96 warnings handed out to rule-breakers across a single weekend.

One of the women fined, across the weekend of January 9 and 10, drove a 120-mile round trip from Colchester to Norwich to deliver a present.

Norfolk police also fined a man who travelled from Peterborough to Wells for a walk and three friends who travelled from Thetford to Great Yarmouth for a day out.

Read more >>> Coronavirus: Lockdown 'won't be eased until at least March'

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Julie Wvendth said: "Under current lockdown measures, people are required to stay at home and only leave for a reasonable excuse.

"People are being asked to stay at home to help stop the spread of the virus, save lives and protect the NHS.

"You should only leave your house for a valid reason such as food shopping, getting medicine or seeking medical help and caring for a vulnerable person, among other exceptions which are fully listed on the government website.

"People are also permitted to leave their homes for one form of exercise a day and the government guidance is for people to stay local when leaving their home for any of these reasons."