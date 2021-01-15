EXPERTS at the Essex Weather Forecasting Centre have revealed the likelihood of heavy snow affecting the county tomorrow.

The centre says there is likely to be a "short spell" of heavy snow affecting all parts of Essex tomorrow morning.

READ MORE: What to expect as snow hits

In post on Twitter, the experts said: "Even at this stage, a large range of possible snow depths from the models with anywhere from 2-8cm before temperatures rise and snow turns to rain."

Short spell of heavy snow affecting all parts of Essex tomorrow morning. Even at this stage, a large range of possible snow depths from the models with anywhere from 2-8cm before temperatures rise and snow turns to rain. — Essex Weather Forecasting Centre (@EssexWeather) January 15, 2021

It came as the Met Office warned of an icy blast this weekend.

Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk look set to be hit by a downfall from early on Saturday, according to a Met Office amber weather warning for snow.

Between 1-3 cm of snow may fall fairly widely over these areas – with 5-10 cm possible in places, mostly over parts of East Anglia and any higher ground.

It is set to come after temperatures may to drop to -1C in places such as Newcastle and Norwich on Friday evening, with fog patches in some places.

Milder temperatures will reach the far west, but many areas could get a dusting of snow.

The Met Office has also issued a snow and ice warning for much of Scotland and parts of England for the weekend as the chilly weather threatens travel.

It states that “a band of rain and heavy snow may lead to travel disruption”.

It adds: “Icy stretches are also likely with rain and wet snow falling onto sub zero surfaces at times. Further south the most likely scenario is for rain though there is a small chance of snow falling down to 150 m or so leading to 2-5 cm in places.”

A Met Office yellow weather warning also forecasts that East Anglia along with parts of Kent and Sussex may get a dusting of snow on Saturday.

Between 1-3 cm of snow may fall fairly widely over these areas with 5-10 cm possible in places, mostly over parts of East Anglia and any higher ground.

The warning adds: “Given recent wet weather and high river levels with rain and snow falling, then melting some flooding impacts are also possible.”