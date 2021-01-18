WE'RE heading out to the coast for today's round of pub nostalgia.
Sadly, the watering holes on this spread are long gone but once they were popular venues in the Clacton area.
The Station, The Carlton and The Crab and Pumpkin were all in the town centre while The Black Bull was just a stone's throw away, in St Osyth Road.
Clacton pub-goers may also remember The Imperial, in Rosemary Road, now used as a social care building, The Lighthouse, in Marine Parade East, and The Lord Nelson, in Rosemary Road.
Our round-up also includes once-loved pubs from surrounding villages, including Thorpe and St Osyth, plus two former favourites from Walton.
And take a look at The Mermaid Inn, which was once a hive of activity in Jaywick.
Our picture was taken in 1968.
All of the photos on this spread have been reproduced with the kind permission of the Lost Pubs Project.
For more information, head to www.closedpubs.co.uk
