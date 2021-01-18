ARE you working from home at the moment?

If so, are you being kept company by your beloved pet?

Gazette readers have been in touch to share pictures of their furry, fluffy friends helping - or possibly hindering - them throughout the working day.

Today’s spread also includes pictures of our first tortoise, who is proving a welcome distraction for Rob and Gemma Binns.

If you’d like to share a photo, it’s not too late to join in the fun.

Send us some details by heading here.

Chelmsford Weekly News: Snuggled up - Angela Taylor sent this picture of her cats. She said: "They're keeping me company while working from home - even if they are hogging the best spot on the sofa"Snuggled up - Angela Taylor sent this picture of her cats. She said: "They're keeping me company while working from home - even if they are hogging the best spot on the sofa"Chelmsford Weekly News: Great friend - Jessica Porter sent this picture of her dog and said "she's certainly keeping everyone company"Great friend - Jessica Porter sent this picture of her dog and said "she's certainly keeping everyone company"Chelmsford Weekly News: Purrfect workmate - Joseph Bateman sent this picture of Tikkabilla, helping daughter Alexandra with her home schoolworkPurrfect workmate - Joseph Bateman sent this picture of Tikkabilla, helping daughter Alexandra with her home schoolworkChelmsford Weekly News: Help or hindrance? - Laura Faupel sent this great picture. She said: "Nala is stopping me from getting any work done"Help or hindrance? - Laura Faupel sent this great picture. She said: "Nala is stopping me from getting any work done"Chelmsford Weekly News: Taking it easy - Rob and Gemma Binns shared these pictures of their pet tortoiseTaking it easy - Rob and Gemma Binns shared these pictures of their pet tortoiseChelmsford Weekly News: Taking it easy - Rob and Gemma Binns shared these pictures of their pet tortoiseTaking it easy - Rob and Gemma Binns shared these pictures of their pet tortoiseChelmsford Weekly News: Taking it easy - Rob and Gemma Binns shared these pictures of their pet tortoiseTaking it easy - Rob and Gemma Binns shared these pictures of their pet tortoiseChelmsford Weekly News: Taking it easy - Rob and Gemma Binns shared these pictures of their pet tortoiseTaking it easy - Rob and Gemma Binns shared these pictures of their pet tortoiseChelmsford Weekly News: New colleagues - Sian Turner, from Clacton, is working from home with Elmo and OlegNew colleagues - Sian Turner, from Clacton, is working from home with Elmo and Oleg

READ MORE:

IN PICTURES: Ten photos that reflect your lockdown experience

Tell us about the pets that are brightening up your working from home experience