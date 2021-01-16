THE Dutch Quarter is one of the oldest parts of Colchester.

Just off the High Street, it mainly includes a series of core streets including Maidenburgh Street, West Stockwell Street, East Stockwell Street, Stockwell Street, St Helen’s Lane, Northgate Street and Nunn’s Road.

It took its current name in the 16th Century when Flemish Protestant refugees fled religious persecution and made their way to north Essex. They had been defeated during a rebellion against Catholic Spain.

Many of the houses were actually built before the Dutch arrived.

Having fallen into disrepair in the early part of the 20th Century, it was the subject of a major regeneration in the 1970s.

Chelmsford Weekly News: Steep - a scene from 1986Steep - a scene from 1986Chelmsford Weekly News: Dutch - there are many original buildings in the area including this one with a triple gable shown in the 1970sDutch - there are many original buildings in the area including this one with a triple gable shown in the 1970sChelmsford Weekly News: Architecture - many of the oldest buildings pre-date the area becoming known as the Dutch QuarterArchitecture - many of the oldest buildings pre-date the area becoming known as the Dutch QuarterChelmsford Weekly News: Classic - a view of the Dutch QuarterClassic - a view of the Dutch QuarterChelmsford Weekly News: Lines - workmen put down yellow lines in 1981Lines - workmen put down yellow lines in 1981Chelmsford Weekly News: Central - Maidenburgh Street in the Dutch Quarter in the late 1970sCentral - Maidenburgh Street in the Dutch Quarter in the late 1970sChelmsford Weekly News: Building - what was once a mortuary in St Peter's Street in 1979Building - what was once a mortuary in St Peter's Street in 1979Chelmsford Weekly News: Friends - a residents sits outside his Dutch Quarter home in 1984Friends - a residents sits outside his Dutch Quarter home in 1984Chelmsford Weekly News: Friends - a residents sits outside his Dutch Quarter home in 1984Friends - a residents sits outside his Dutch Quarter home in 1984