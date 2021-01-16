THE Dutch Quarter is one of the oldest parts of Colchester.

Just off the High Street, it mainly includes a series of core streets including Maidenburgh Street, West Stockwell Street, East Stockwell Street, Stockwell Street, St Helen’s Lane, Northgate Street and Nunn’s Road.

It took its current name in the 16th Century when Flemish Protestant refugees fled religious persecution and made their way to north Essex. They had been defeated during a rebellion against Catholic Spain.

Many of the houses were actually built before the Dutch arrived.

Having fallen into disrepair in the early part of the 20th Century, it was the subject of a major regeneration in the 1970s.

Do you have old pictures to share? Email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk

READ MORE:

Colchester's lost watering holes - our nostalgic pub crawl continues

Can you spot yourself in these old photos from Thomas Lord Audley School in the 80s and 90s?

Eerie, deserted town centre is a far cry from the usual hustle and bustle

Steep - a scene from 1986 Dutch - there are many original buildings in the area including this one with a triple gable shown in the 1970s Architecture - many of the oldest buildings pre-date the area becoming known as the Dutch Quarter Classic - a view of the Dutch Quarter Lines - workmen put down yellow lines in 1981 Central - Maidenburgh Street in the Dutch Quarter in the late 1970s Building - what was once a mortuary in St Peter's Street in 1979 Friends - a residents sits outside his Dutch Quarter home in 1984 Friends - a residents sits outside his Dutch Quarter home in 1984