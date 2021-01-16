TWO Essex towns have been revealed as the happiest places to work, according to a new study.

SmartSurvey analysed 50 of the UK’s biggest towns and cities based on six factors to reveal the UK’s happiest workforce.

The study looked at median annual earnings, median overtime hours worked, average happiness score, average life satisfaction score and the average commute time.

And both Southend and Colchester have featured in the top ten.

Southend ranked in fourth with a score of 75.31 out of 100.

The results for Southend include:

Median annual earnings - £26,755

Median overtime hours worked - 2.9

Average happiness score - 7.51

Average life satisfaction score - 7.71

Average commute time - 20.9 minutes

Colchester finished in sixth place with a score of 72.24.

The results for Colchester include:

Median annual earnings - £24,962

Median overtime hours worked - 2.9

Average happiness score - 7.33

Average life satisfaction score - 7.47

Average commute time - 21.2 minutes

Taking all of the factors into account, the happiest place to live and work was Edinburgh, which was joint top when it came to both average hours worked (35) as well as having the lowest average overtime hours too (2.3).

In second place is Bournemouth, who had one of the lowest weekly working hours of any looked at and also enjoys short commute times (17.5 minutes on average).

Brighton & Hove ranked third in the top ten happiest UK workforces.