HARD-WORKING children have been embracing the challenges of remote learning.

Colne Engaine Church of England Primary School pupils have been taking part in live online lessons several times a day.

Headteacher Julie Sarti said: “We’re so proud of our school community - children, parents and carers - and all our staff, who have worked together to ensure learning and wellbeing remains at the heart of all we do.

“I’m deeply grateful to our staff, who have tweaked and redesigned every aspect of learning to make it accessible in virtual lessons.

“We’ve all had lots of fun getting to grips with learning online.

“Our parents and carers are doing an amazing job, managing working from home alongside supporting their children. This is a hard juggling act yet many have still found the time to send us messages of support.”

The school site is also open to some children, including those of critical workers.

Chelmsford Weekly News: Remote learning - Amberlie Humphries working hard with her teacher onlineRemote learning - Amberlie Humphries working hard with her teacher onlineChelmsford Weekly News: Number crunching - Eleah Stephens practises doubling numbersNumber crunching - Eleah Stephens practises doubling numbersChelmsford Weekly News: Fairytale - Eliza Heard has been learning about Little Red Riding HoodFairytale - Eliza Heard has been learning about Little Red Riding HoodChelmsford Weekly News: Faith - Eliza Heard joining in with a prayer during one of her school's live online assembliesFaith - Eliza Heard joining in with a prayer during one of her school's live online assembliesChelmsford Weekly News: Number blocks - Ernie Turner-Hele getting to grips with multiplying, after a live online lesson with his teacherNumber blocks - Ernie Turner-Hele getting to grips with multiplying, after a live online lesson with his teacherChelmsford Weekly News: Reigning supreme - Henry Rees made a crown as he is learning all about kings and queensReigning supreme - Henry Rees made a crown as he is learning all about kings and queensChelmsford Weekly News: Royal approval - Joshua Purkiss is busy making a crownRoyal approval - Joshua Purkiss is busy making a crownChelmsford Weekly News: Keeping fit - Louie Knight joins in with a live PE lesson with Mr LarkingKeeping fit - Louie Knight joins in with a live PE lesson with Mr LarkingChelmsford Weekly News: Experiment - Louie Knight being a scientistExperiment - Louie Knight being a scientistChelmsford Weekly News: New skils - Oliver Ruffle working on some tricky mathsNew skils - Oliver Ruffle working on some tricky mathsChelmsford Weekly News: Deserved recognition - Olly Whitnell receiced one of the school's 'wow awards' in the post for working hardDeserved recognition - Olly Whitnell receiced one of the school's 'wow awards' in the post for working hardChelmsford Weekly News: Water great idea - Oscar Rees shares his water cycle experiementWater great idea - Oscar Rees shares his water cycle experiementChelmsford Weekly News: Woodland scene - Patsy Ball has been learning about Little Red Riding HoodWoodland scene - Patsy Ball has been learning about Little Red Riding HoodChelmsford Weekly News: Queen Poppy - Poppy Nash shows off her fantastic queen's crownQueen Poppy - Poppy Nash shows off her fantastic queen's crownChelmsford Weekly News: Great work - William Ruffle shares his phonics workGreat work - William Ruffle shares his phonics work