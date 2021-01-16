Essex is known for its rich history, towns, beaches and countryside but where exactly is the best place to live in the county?

Last week Jaywick was named one of the worst places to live in England after a recent poll.

The online contributors were far from kind about the area, leaving scathing reviews about the town.

Jaywick's Brooklands area is officially listed as the most deprived area in the country.

But ward councillor Dan Casey said that despite issues with deprivation, Jaywick can be a wonderful place to live.

"I was disgusted when I saw that article," he said.

"We know there are issues with deprivation in the Brooklands area, especially with housing, but Jaywick is not a terrible place to live."

But do you think Jaywick should have a bad reputation or is it your favourite town in the county?

Tell us which area you think is the best to live in Essex in our poll below:

(We've included names of towns in each area but not all towns in Essex have been listed)