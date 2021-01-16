HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

KEITH MAYLES: Passed away peacefully at home on 30th December 2020. Aged 93 years. Dear Husband of Janet. Much loved Dad and Grandad. Friend to many and talented local musician. Private funeral to take place due to government restrictions. Flowers may be sent c/o: John J Smith funeral Service Tel: 01206 761800.

BARBARA MARY KERNAGHAN-ANDREWS: Barbara Mary Kernaghan-Andrews Born 1925 Barbara passed away peacefully on 18th December 2020 in Colchester. Treasured widow of Kay. Much-loved mother of Paul, Alison and Tim. A wonderful Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Barbara believed she "lived a lucky life". Private ceremony. Donations to Red Cross.

GRAHAM IRWIN SALMON: In Loving Memory of Graham Irwin Salmon 16th October 1930 - 29th December 2020 Graham passed away on 29th December 2020 peacefully at Colchester General Hospital, aged 90 years. A loving Father of 4 children David, Francis, Susan and Stephanie and a grandfather of 12 grandchildren. He will be sadly missed. Donations, if desired, made payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o R Gwinnell & Sons, 24 High Street, Manningtree CO11 1AD.

BRIAN FREDERICK WHEELER: Wheeler Brian Frederick Passed away peacefully at home on the 18th December 2020, aged 81 years. A wonderful and adored Husband of Bette, a very proud and loving Father of Jeffrey and Denise, and a much loved Brother of Dawn and Glenda. He will be so sadly missed. Due to Government restrictions, a private Cremation will take place on Tuesday 12th January 2021. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Brian if desired for the National Amyloidosis Centre or the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance via www.hunnaball.co.uk or may be sent to J K May Funeral Service, Blackwater House, 51 High Street, West Mersea, Essex CO5 8JE.

DOROTHY JEAN CLARK: Clark Dorothy Jean Sadly, passed away on 22nd December, aged 84. A dearly loved Wife, Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma. Funeral Service to take place on Monday 11th January 2021 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations can be made to St Helana Hospice.

JOY ELIZABETH SMITH: Smith Joy Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on the 14th December 2020. Loving Wife to the late Brian Edward and dearly loved Mum, Nanna, Great Nanna, Sister and dear friend to many. Private cremation at Colchester Crematorium, Friday 22nd January 2021. Kind donations to St Helena Hospice may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk or sent c/o Hunnaballs Funeral Directors, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, Essex CO2 7QT.

THOMAS JAMES WELLS GRIMSEY: Grimsey Thomas James Wells Passed away peacefully on 29th December 2020 aged 97. Beloved Husband of Ann, Father to Jackie, Linda, Father in Law to Peter and Tom. Grandpa to Vicki, Carly, Simon, Thomas, Joe and Ben, Great Grandpa to Jude, Freddie, Austin, Meizhen, Jasper and Nancy. Donations to Essex Air Ambulance.

CHRISTINE JULIA SKEGGS: Skeggs Christine Julia Sadly passed away December 28th aged 62 years. Taken cruelly from us far too soon after a long illness faced with so much courage and dignity. Adored and deeply loved wife, mother, mother in law, nanny, sister, daughter and dear friend to so many. Chris unselfishly gave so much to so many leaving us all with a wealth of wonderful memories. She leaves a huge void in the hearts and lives of those lucky enough to have known her. RIP darling. A private funeral will be held on January 14th at 11am. This will be broadcast, for link and details please contact Hayley at J J Smith on 01206 761800 or hayley@johnjsmith.net. Family flowers only but donations in lieu can be made to St Helena Hospice at www.sthelena.org.uk/how-you-can-help-us/donate

JOHN DICKERSON: Dickerson John Sadly passed away on the morning of Wednesday 30th December 2020. After an illness fought with great courage. A loving member of our family. He will be missed incredibly by his Wife Jean, Children Frank, Elle and Vanessa. He was also the most amazing Grandfather to Holly, Maddie and Lucca as well as new arrival Tobias as Great Grandson. Due to current restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at Weeley Crematorium. A memorial service will be organised once restrictions allow. Family flowers only please but donations In John's memory may be sent made payable to St. Helena Hospice c/o John J Smith Funeral Service, 1a Tower Street, Brightlingsea, CO7 0AL Tel. 01206 308400.

PHIL BOWMAKER: Bowmaker Phil (Former employee of Paxmans) Passed away on 29th December, aged 71 years. A much loved Dad and Grandad. A private cremation will take place. Donations if desired to R.N.L.I or Essex & Herts Air Ambulance via www.eastofengland.coop/funerals

MAUREEN STEPHANIE 'MO' ELDRIDGE: Eldridge Maureen Stephanie "Mo" Passed away peacefully on 31st December, aged 85 years. Wife of the late Michael James Eldridge. A much loved Mum, Nan and Great Nan who will be deeply missed. A private funeral will take place. Family flowers only, donations to Cancer Research UK may be made via www.eastofengland.coop/funerals

IRIS MARJORIE BRIALEY: Brialey Iris Marjorie Sadly passed away at Colchester General Hospital, on 7th January, aged 98 years. Beloved Wife of Ron and Mother to Shirley and Howard.

DAVID WENDEN: Enden David Passed away peacefully on the 6th January 2021, aged 72. Devoted Husband to Chrissie, Dad to Lauren & Francesca, Father-in-Law to Andy & Richard & Grandee to Albie. He brought much love & laughter to so many.

DR JOHN ARTHUR KNIGHT: John Arthur Knight Formerly Head of Science at Colchester Institute died peacefully in his sleep, aged 87, on the 19th December 2020. He was the beloved Husband of Mavis, dear Father of Sharon, Cherith and Stephen and a special Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. A private family funeral will take place at Stanway Evangelical Church on Thursday 4th February at 12.45pm followed by a burial at Colchester Cemetery, Mersea Road, at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations can be made in his memory to Stanway Evangelical Church and Colchester YMCA at www.john-arthur-knight.muchloved.com

MARGARET EVA MEPHAM: Margaret Eva Mepham On 1st January peacefully at De La Mer House, Margaret of Walton-on-the-Naze, aged 92 years. Much loved Mother of Debbie and Nancy, loving Grandmother to Amie & Gina. Due to the present restriction's there will be a private family funeral service on Monday 25th January at All Saints Parish Church, Wrabness at 12 noon, followed by interment at Oakfield Wood. Family and close friend flowers only please c/o P G Oxley Limited, 112 Connaught Avenue, Frinton on Sea, CO13 9AA. Tel: 01255 675549.