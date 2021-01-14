WITH the new year upon us and our country still battling the horrors of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems an important time to reflect on the grief and devastation experienced by so many.

The heartbreaking reality of the situation has been felt in every corner of north Essex, with many lives taken far too soon by Covid-19.

Now we would like to give our readers the chance to share life stories and memories of those who died.

With an endless stream of statistics about cases and deaths, it’s sometimes easy to forget that behind every number is a person.

A person with family, friends and loved ones. A person with hopes and ambitions. A person who made the area what it is.

virus

We want to ensure they are not forgotten and are therefore opening our own book of condolence.

Many families have been bereaved since the start of the pandemic, with every death devastating for all who knew them, and we hope it provides a comforting place for people to remember their loved ones.

If you have lost someone special and would like to contribute, send us some details below.

Tell us the person’s name, age and where they were from, as well as some words you would like to be included.

Please provide a photograph, too.