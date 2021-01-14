LITTLE ones at a Colchester nursery have been hailed "amazing" for the way they have adapted to the challenges of Covid-19.

While everyday life is on hold and schools are closed as part of the national lockdown, early years settings are still open and providing a safe, secure and stimulating environment.

Life continues at a fun, frantic pace and these pictures were taken at Banana Moon Day Nursery.

They show youngsters having fun, learning, being creative and bonding at the St Helen's Lane setting.

Deputy manager Cheryl Hatfield said: "As you can see, our children have been very busy.

"Working in a nursery during the pandemic has obviously not come without its challenges but we remain positive, as do the families of the children attending and the rest of the Banana Moon team.

"The safety of our children, team and all their families is of paramount importance, as is continuing to provide the children with an inviting and homely learning environment.

"We're continually thinking of ways to further develop our setting and, although the pandemic has meant many changes, we haven't let it stop us.

"The children have been amazing over the past year, as always.

"They've adapted well to the changes and new routines Covid has brought to all of us in early years and remain happy and settled."

Seventy-four children are on roll at Banana Moon, which is based at Andormada House.

They belong to one of four rooms there - Babies, Teenies, Toddlers and Preschool.

Mrs Hatfield added: "Our families have remained supportive and understanding, not only when it comes to cooperating with new policies and procedures but also by contributing to our efforts to support the local community during the pandemic."

