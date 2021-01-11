WHAT are your memories of school days?

Do you look back on fun, carefree times with a particular friend or group of pals?

Were you encouraged and inspired by a certain teacher?

Maybe you can still remember the distinctive smell of a classroom or taste of school dinners.

Whatever it is that takes you back in time, nostalgia is clearly a powerful emotion and we're delighted our school features are striking such a chord with readers.

The feedback has been wonderful and today's spread features not one but two schools - the former Sir Charles Lucas Art College, in Greenstead (now Colchester Academy) and Thomas Lord Audley School.

Can you spot yourself in our photos?

Or do you have any pictures you would like to share of your own school days?

If so, we'd love to see them.

Drop us a line by emailing matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk