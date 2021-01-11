IT'S hard to imagine a time when social distancing wasn't part of everyday life.
The rule has become pivotal in the fight against coronavirus, to try and slow down the spread of the virus.
It's become so much the norm that we now find it hard to remember a time when it felt safe to hug, embrace or shake hands, let alone be part of a huge crowd.
That's why the pictures on this spread are so striking.
They show a huge audience at Colchester's JobServe Community Stadium, there to watch superstar Sir Elton John in June 2014.
The flamboyant, award-winning musician delighted 16,000 fans and they rose as one as he opened the show and sang favourites including Candle in the Wind and I'm Still Standing.
Pictures: STEVE BRADING
Can you feel the love tonight? - fans turned out in force to watch Sir Elton
Cheers - these Elton fans enjoyed their big night at the Jobserve Community Stadium
Give us a wave - fans soak up the atmosphere before the start of the concert
Three cheers - Rob and Lorraine King enjoy their big night out
We’re still standing - the anticipation builds before the start of the concert
Don’t go breaking my heart - these fans get ready for the show to begin
Looking the part - these fans came suitably attired
Rocket man - Sir Elton John came to town in June 2014
Your song - these fans get ready for the action to begin
Baying for more - fans catch a glimpse of the singing superstar