TWO more people have been arrested in connection with an assault which left a man with life-changing injuries.

The 37-year-old victim was found in a layby on the B1035 in Mistley at around 5.45pm on Saturday, January 2.

A 27 year-old woman from Jaywick was arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and kidnapping on Thursday and has since been released on bail until January 28.

Then, a 42 year-old man from Walton-on-the-Naze was arrested today (Friday, January 8), also on suspicion of GBH with intent and kidnapping, and is currently in custody.

Three other people arrested – a 46 year-old woman and two men aged 28 and 54 – have all been released on bail.

The woman and 28 year-old man have been bailed until January 29 and the 54 year-old man until January 15.

A police spokesman said: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the assault, which left the victim with numerous injuries.

"It is believed he may have been forced into a red Renault van in the Beach Road area of Clacton before being assaulted and left in Mistley.

"We’d like to speak to anyone who was driving in the Beach Road or B1035 area at the times between 2.30pm and 5.30pm on January 2 and saw a red Red Renault van or has dash cam footage."

Contact Clacton CID quoting reference 42/1335/21.