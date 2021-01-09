HERE are the death notices published in the Gazette this week:

Doreen Rose Proctor: PROCTOR Doreen Rose (aged 88 years) Passed away peacefully at Stanway Green Lodge Care Home on 16th December 2020. Loving Wife of the late Cyril Proctor, beloved Mum of Mark, Philip & Karen, Mother-in-Law to Gina, Helen & Chris, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral Service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 15th January 2020 at 11.45am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia UK c/o East of England Co-op Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB or on line at www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/muchloved Beatrice Mary Fitton: FITTON Beatrice Mary Sadly passed away on 6th December 2020 at home, aged 89. Much loved by Anne, Jonathan, Cheryl, Ellen, Edward, James, Yulia, Great Grandaughter Alice and her many friends. The funeral will be held at Colchester Crematorium on 5th January 2021 at 10:15. No flowers please, we would prefer for donations to be made to St Helena Hospice or Cancer Research UK c/o Freedom Funerals, Freedom House, Hawkins Road, Colchester, Essex, CO2 8JY 01206 762963.

Jane Anne Crawford Cadogan: CADOGAN Jane Anne Crawford Widow of Michael, Mother to Susan and Julie and 'Ganda' to Isabella. Cruelly taken from us on 15 December 2020. Much loved and deeply missed. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Colchester Gateway Clubs, a charity dear to us, may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT Tel 01206 760049.

Nita Katherine Sylvia Watkinson: WATKINSON Nita Katherine Sylvia Died peacefully at home on Monday 14th December 2020 aged 81. Loving wife to Peter. Will be dearly missed. Private funeral service. No flowers by request, donations in Nita's memory for St Helena Hospice, may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk. All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, CO2 7QT. Tel 01206 760049.

Ella Teresa Weston: ELLA Teresa WESTON 25th September 1921 to 17th December 2020 99 years. Died peacefully at St Fillans in Colchester. Children John, Tom and Mary were able to share her last hours with their wonderful Mother. Much loved and sadly missed by all her family and friends, including 7 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. Reunited with her husband Bill. Requiem Mass by invitation only due to COVID-19 restrictions. Father Paschal will celebrate Requiem Mass at St Teresa's R.C. Church at 11am 12.1.21, Clairmont Road, Colchester. Family flowers only, any donations to Alzheimer's Society https://ella-weston1.muchloved.com To live in the hearts of those we love is not to die.

Joan Margaret Speight: SPEIGHT Joan Margaret On 19th December peacefully at Read House, Joan of Walton-on-the-Naze aged 88 years. Much loved Mother of Suzanne, Jane, Nigel, Paul and Mark and a dearly loved Nanna and Great Nanna. Due to the present restrictions there will be a private family funeral service on Monday 11th January at Weeley Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Joan may be sent to Essex Blind Charity (Essex Sight) c/o P.G. Oxley Ltd., 43/47 High Street, Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex, CO14 8BE. Tel. 01255 675549 or online at www.pgoxley.co.uk/donate Terry Robert Botham: BOTHAM Terry Robert Sadly, Dad left us, peacefully, on the 22nd December 2020, aged 92. A celebration of Dad's life will take place in 2021. Mike and Sue. Together with Lola, Ingo, Holly, Rose, Grace and William and Karen.

Margaret Ann Barnett: BARNETT Margaret Ann Of West Bergholt. Passed away peacefully on 11th December 2020 at St Helena Hospice aged 76 years. Loving Wife, Mum, Nan and Great Nan. Always in our thoughts. A private family service will be held at Colchester Crematorium on Friday 15th January 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Helena Hospice may be made via www.hunnaball.co.uk All enquiries to Hunnaball of Colchester, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester CO2 7QT Tel: 01206 760049.

Dennis Arthur Gosling: GOSLING Dennis Arthur Passed away peacefully on 21st December 2020, aged 97 years. Husband to the late Elsie and a much loved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather, who will be greatly missed. Funeral Service to be held at Colchester Crematorium on Wednesday 13th January at 11.00am. Family flowers only, but donations for the British Heart Foundation can be sent care of the East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester, CO1 2DB or on line via www.eastofengland.coop/funerals/muchloved

Dusty (Stanley James) Miller: DUSTY Miller (Stanley James) Died peacefully from Covid at Colchester General Hospital on 26th December 2020, aged 88 years. Loving Husband of Fenella and proud Father and Grandfather. Forever in our hearts. Private funeral due to Covid Restrictions. Cards and messages can be sent to Kembles Co-op Funerals, 59 High Street, Wivenhoe, Colchester CO7 9AZ.

Valerie Eveline Denniss: DENNISS Valerie Eveline Passed away peacefully on 27th December 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved Wife of the late Brian Denniss. A much loved Mum to Sheila, Julia and Adrian, Nanna to 7 Grandchildren and Little Nanna to 9 Great Grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Colchester Crematorium on Monday 18th January 2021 at 12.30 pm. (Regrettably due to current restrictions invitation only) Family flowers only, but if you wish to make a donation to St Helena in Valerie's memory these can be made online at valeriedenniss.muchloved.com or may be sent c/o W.H. Shephard Funeral Service, 93-94 High Street, Colchester CO1 1TH.

Terence Mark “terry” Belcher: BELCHER Terence Mark "Terry" Peacefully passed away at home with his loving Wife Linda on 27th December 2020, after a very short battle with Cancer, aged 61 years. A dearly loved Husband, Son, Father, Grandad and Brother. Terry will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Due to the present restrictions, there will be a private family funeral service on Wednesday 20th January 2021 at St. Michaels's church, Kirby-le-Soken at 1pm. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date once restrictions allow. Family and friends flowers are welcome. Donations in memory of Terry may be sent to St Helena Hospice c/o P.G Oxley Ltd, 112 Connaught Avenue, Frinton-on-sea, Essex, CO13 9AA. Tel. 01255 675549.

Gwen Amoss: AMOSS Gwen Of Brantham. Passed away peacefully in hospital after a short illness with family present. Aged 92. Beloved Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Nan and Friend. Private service due to current restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK c/o R Gwinnell & Sons, 24 High Street, Manningtree CO11 1AD.

Jane Elizabeth Blaxall: BLAXALL Jane Elizabeth Peacefully on 3rd December 2020, after a long illness borne with great courage, aged 59. Dearly loved Wife of Keith and much loved Mum to Richard and Hannah. A loving Nanna to Eleanor and a much loved daughter of Joy & John Chalk and sister to Julie. Due to current restrictions there will a private family funeral service on Friday 8th January at Colchester Crematorium at 11.45am. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date once restrictions allow. Family flowers only, please, but donations in Jane's memory may be made to Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity (Collingwood Centre) or Ovarian Cancer Action UK and sent c/o East of England Co-operative Funeral Services, 89 Wimpole Road, Colchester CO1 2DB.

Keith Mayles: MAYLES Keith Passed away peacefully At home 30th December 2020. Aged 93 years. Dear Husband of Janet. Much loved Dad and Grandad. Friend to many and talented local musician. Private funeral to take place due to government restrictions. Flowers may be sent c/o: John J Smith funeral Service Tel: 01206 761800.

Barbara Mary Kernaghan-Andrews: BARBARA Mary Kernaghan-Andrews Born 1925 Barbara passed away peacefully on 18th December 2020 in Colchester. Treasured widow of Kay. Much-loved mother of Paul, Alison and Tim. A wonderful Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Barbara believed she "lived a lucky life". Private ceremony. Donations to Red Cross.

Graham Irwin Salmon: IN Loving Memory of Graham Irwin Salmon 16th October 1930 - 29th December 2020 Graham passed away on 29th December 2020 peacefully at Colchester General Hospital, aged 90 years. A loving Father of 4 children David, Francis, Susan and Stephanie and a grandfather of 12 grandchildren. He will be sadly missed. Donations, if desired, made payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o R Gwinnell & Sons, 24 High Street, Manningtree CO11 1AD.

Brian Frederick Wheeler: WHEELER Brian Frederick Passed away peacefully at home on the 18th December 2020, aged 81 years. A wonderful and adored Husband of Bette, a very proud and loving Father of Jeffrey and Denise, and a much loved Brother of Dawn and Glenda. He will be so sadly missed. Due to Government restrictions, a private Cremation will take place on Tuesday 12th January 2021. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Brian if desired for the National Amyloidosis Centre or the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance via www.hunnaball.co.uk or may be sent to J K May Funeral Service, Blackwater House, 51 High Street, West Mersea, Essex CO5 8JE.

Dorothy Jean Clark: CLARK Dorothy Jean Sadly, passed away on 22nd December, aged 84. A dearly loved Wife, Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma. Funeral Service to take place on Monday 11th January 2021 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations can be made to St Helana Hospice.

Joy Elizabeth Smith: SMITH Joy Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on the 14th December 2020. Loving Wife to the late Brian Edward and dearly loved Mum, Nanna, Great Nanna, Sister and dear friend to many. Private cremation at Colchester Crematorium, Friday 22nd January 2021. Kind donations to St Helena Hospice may be given via www.hunnaball.co.uk or sent c/o Hunnaballs Funeral Directors, York House, 41 Mersea Road, Colchester, Essex CO2 7QT.

Thomas James Wells Grimsey: GRIMSEY Thomas James Wells Passed away peacefully on 29th December 2020 aged 97. Beloved Husband of Ann, Father to Jackie, Linda, Father in Law to Peter and Tom. Grandpa to Vicki, Carly, Simon, Thomas, Joe and Ben, Great Grandpa to Jude, Freddie, Austin, Meizhen, Jasper and Nancy. Donations to Essex Air Ambulance.

Christine Julia Skeggs: SKEGGS Christine Julia Sadly passed away December 28th aged 62 years. Taken cruelly from us far too soon after a long illness faced with so much courage and dignity. Adored and deeply loved wife, mother, mother in law, nanny, sister, daughter and dear friend to so many. Chris unselfishly gave so much to so many leaving us all with a wealth of wonderful memories. She leaves a huge void in the hearts and lives of those lucky enough to have known her. RIP darling. A private funeral will be held on January 14th at 11am. This will be broadcast, for link and details please contact Hayley at J J Smith on 01206 761800 or hayley@johnjsmith.net. Family flowers only but donations in lieu can be made to St Helena Hospice at www.sthelena.org.uk/how-you-can-help-us/donate