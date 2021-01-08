It seems cycle lanes are a hot topic right now (Gazette Letters, January 5, “Just put cycling in its place”).

As someone who is a cyclist, pedestrian, bus user and a motorist, it is very difficult to strike the right balance.

People need to have the choice to use whatever form of transport they desire.

Therefore if people choose to cycle, then cycle lanes should be there for them to use so they can get from A to B as safely and quickly as possible.

Failure for this to be the case is a form of discrimination.

There are far more cyclists than wheelchair users and yet wheelchair users have battled (rightly so) for equality and being discriminated against.

For some people a bike is their only form of transport, ie: Youngsters who have just left school, or others who have medical reasons as to why they will not be granted a drivers licence.

At the moment cycle lanes are very fragmented, which is why there are not many people using them.

However when a proper cycle network of lanes are built and they all link up, more people will use them as they will feel safer.

A lot of people will not cycle due to them not feeling safe on their bikes, therefore those who can drive, will use a car and add to the congestion and pollution.

When we come into town, we don’t want to sit in loads of traffic wasting time and fuel, only to find the car parks are full and then sit in more traffic queuing up for the next car park hoping to get a space and then having to rush back to the car before the ticket runs out.

Both my wife and I used our bikes daily to commute to work as a lot of people do in all weathers.

For my wife it was ten miles each way which only took her ten minutes longer than it did by car due to all the traffic.

Someone suggested we should all get off the roads and go and sit on a static bike and join the gym to keep fit so we don’t hold up the traffic!

If that is the case, then does that person also feel the need to do away with all pedestrian crossings as these hold up traffic as well!

People wonder why cyclists ride on the pavements, but with all the negatives and abuse from motorists, along with close calls, some at times feel it is the only alternative.

Pedestrians don’t want us on pavements and motorist don’t want us on the roads, so the only answer is for us to have our own cycle network to use.

John Angel

Mill Lane, Colchester